“That Vosho Was So Smooth”: SA Loves Worker Unleashing Hectic Dance Moves
by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A local woman shared a TikTok video of herself busting a few infectious moves at her place of work
  • The woman dropped down to the ground to do the vosho and put in a few other moves to match her facial expressions
  • Thousands of people on the internet loved the dancing and paid the woman compliments in the comment section

People loved a woman dancing.
Social media users loved a woman dancing at work. Images: Xavier Lorenzo / Getty Images, @user9781176398334 / TikTok
These day, dancing isn't only reserved for groove - it's finding its way into unexpected places, including the workplace.

One woman wowed the internet when she showed off her impressive dance moves while on the job.

Working on the rhythm

Using the TikTok handle @user9781176398334, a Mzansi woman uploaded a video grooving to a local track in front of her workmates, who seemed to enjoy the show.

The dancer showed how she effortlessly pulled off the moves, which garnered her over a million views and counting.

Watch the woman's TikTok video below:

Dancing woman entertains Mzansi

Thousands of local members of the online community applauded the woman's infectious rhythm and rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

A woman smiling at her phone.
The dancing woman entertained social media users. Image: LaylaBird
@tiisetso.segale said to app users:

"That vosho was so smooth."

@mmakger05075 wrote in the comments:

"Work would be a nice place if we had moments like these."

A happy @fiksm remarked:

"I just love people who choose to be themselves. Like yes, dance in front of your colleagues if you want to."

@elizabethbangani noted with a laugh:

"Chommie, you're a good dancer. Those shoes are painful."

@poppys52 admitted to the woman:

"I can watch you the whole day! Natural dancer."

@zondilekay humorously asked the woman:

"Can I borrow your dance moves for the weekend?"

An impressed @boza2465 added in the comment section:

"The look on your face. The world is yours. I wish I could dance like that."

Source: Briefly News

