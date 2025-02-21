A man showed off his secret hack of getting around "view once" messages and Mzansi found itself exposed

The method used was not much of a secret, with some admitting that they take part in the same thing

Netizens were embarrassed by the clip because their sneaky ways were uncovered by the content creator

South Africans felt like their secret was revealed after a TikTokker shared his "view once" bypassing technique. Images: i.amndile

Source: TikTok

Sometimes, things that are supposed to come once in a lifetime stay forever. A gent shared a hack to bypass "view once" messages on social media, proving that things may not be as one-off as they can be.

Viewed all the time

Popular TikTokker i.amndile showed netizens his method of getting around the popular messaging feature. In the seven-second video, he simply took another phone to take a picture of the "view once" message. Many people were quick to admit that they did the same thing, and some asked him to keep it a secret.

See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pushing content

The TikTokker has a rich library of comedic skits, all with 10s of thousands of views. Furthermore, the man has a whopping 1,2 million followers and 41 million likes. His content ranges from skits to engaging with his audience about pop culture content. One skit that clocked over a million views was based on how African parents like to fart unprovoked.

Mzansi's content creators love dishing out giggles. Image: Betsie Van der Meer

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi's content creators have a knack for using humour to entertain the masses. Our very own Trevor Noah has made waves globally for his humorous content as a clear example. The TikTokker is no different but caters to the local South African audience instead. A lot of his content makes references to popular Mzansi soapies.

South Africans felt exposed by the digital comedian's clip. Many admitted to doing the same thing. Everyone else could only laugh at the popular tactic. Read the comments below:

Viwe Tywakadi said:

"No because I thought I was the only one 😹"

ezintledubumzi mentioned:

"As long as it doesn’t show my name , its still irrelevant 🤣"

Nolwa_Z commented:

"This is me... I even record and send it back to the owner."

@Chicken_fillet shared:

"Just go to the files you will find it there."

🇿🇦♠️ posted:

"People who send view once should be charged with Mischievous Criminal Behavior!"

bibi stated:

"That's me, I don't waste time🤣"

Lebo.Joy said:

"Advantage of having two phones 😂"

mamadionne03 mentioned

"Don't give people ideas😅"

More funny stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a South African gent gave locals something to talk about when he was captured on video sprinting after rubbish collectors.

previously reported that a South African gent gave locals something to talk about when he was captured on video sprinting after rubbish collectors. An online buyer got the short end of the stick when she saw that what she thought she had purchased from Temu wasn't what she got.

A video shared by the woman on Facebook with the handle Minny MaShenge Mkize sparked heated discussions online, leaving social media users divided over the expectations about how gender roles, social expectations, and modern attitudes toward hospitality intersect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News