A young woman took to her TikTok account to share with app users that her friend didn't get what she ordered from Temu

The woman, who said her buddy ordered a lounge chair, didn't share the cost or description of the online product

When social media users saw what the woman got instead, laughter and 'I told you so' kinds of messages filled the comment section

A woman laughed when her friend shared her failed Temu purchase. Images: @lola.bright

Source: TikTok

Purchasing things online can certainly be a gamble, as you never know what you might receive once you click 'buy.' Unfortunately, an online buyer got the short end of the stick when she saw that what she thought she had purchased from Temu wasn't what she got.

No fun with no furniture

A TikTokker named Lola Bright shared that her friend ordered a lounge chair from the popular online marketplace. The unique piece of furniture had curved wooden legs, which made it a rocking chair, a feature that would have anyone sold to lounge about!

However, instead of getting a heavy parcel, the woman received a small framed picture of the exact lounge chair.

The unfortunate buyer, who presumably only looked at the picture of the item, didn't share the cost or description of the product, which would have been a clear indication of what she was getting.

After seeing the failed purchase, Lola captioned her post:

"I honestly can’t stop laughing."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet users laugh at failed purchase

Some members of the online community headed to the woman's comment section with laughter after seeing that what was ordered didn't come in the mail. Other app users pointed out that the buyer neglected to read the fine print before adding the item to her online cart.

Some people online thought the woman should have paid closer attention to what she was buying. Image: DjelicS

Source: Getty Images

Seeing the woman's actions in the video, a humoured @mwabizo_ said:

"The knocking has me on the floor."

@droseflawa wrote in the comments:

"Please, it is that you people don’t read descriptions. I have ordered from Temu several times with no mistakes."

@ladysophie38 shared a failed Temu purchase a family member experienced:

"My sister ordered a chair, the one that has a pillow for the neck. They gave her a notebook."

@dolatwinyouronlyt stated to the online community:

"I think the problem is that people don't read before they order stuff."

@7c8818 added with a laugh:

"I was waiting to see a chair."

@praizy_dowski jokingly told the woman:

"Madam, I have one at home. Just add a pinch of salt for seven days and you will see wonders. Thank me later."

