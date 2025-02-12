Purchase Gone Wrong: Temu Shopper in Tears After Unboxing Failed Order

A young woman who shopped at Temu shared a TikTok video of herself unboxing the items she purchased, which included watches

Unfortunately, what she ordered from the online marketplace wasn't what she received in the mail

Thousands of social media users laughed at the viral video and advised the woman to read the product's description in the future

A Temu shopper was brought to tears when she unboxed her failed purchase. Images: @_gojelicous

Source: TikTok

Not everyone gets lucky when shopping online. Sometimes, what a person orders is far from what they receive after adding the product to their online cart.

Woman shows botched Temu order

Using the TikTok handle @_gojelicous, a young Temu shopper took to the social media platform to excitedly show what she bought from the online marketplace.

However, a smile turned into tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman showed Mzansi that instead of getting actual watches, among other items she bought, she received a bunch of rubber ones instead.

A young woman showed her disappointment in her failed purchase. Images: @_gojelicous

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the comical TikTok video here.

Mzansi reacts to failed Temu order

The viral video, which garnered over one million views at the time of the article being published, had thousands of internet users laughing at the woman's misfortune.

A humoured @thobza918 said:

"The problem started when you opened the plastic using your hands while holding a knife."

@_simplymbali1 wrote with a laugh:

"Okay, for argument's sake, let’s just say you were under the impression that you’re buying watches. Why so many?"

After watching the video, @menzitbz986 told the public:

"When ordering from Temu, you must read the description like you're reading a contract."

@avincii_music2 stated to the woman:

"I thought Temu did you dirty. Kanti, you did yourself dirty."

@wls_southafrica advised the shopper:

"I’ve never been disappointed with my orders from Temu. Word of advice, if you're not sure, read through the comments and reviews of the products, and if there are dimensions, double check the measurements."

3 Other stories about Temu orders

In another article, Briefly News reported about a single father who made South Africans tear up when Temu helped him find the perfect gift for his son.

reported about a single father who made South Africans tear up when Temu helped him find the perfect gift for his son. An enthusiastic young woman's Temu unboxing video had local social media users tearing up with laughter.

Last year, a woman plugged people with a method to score free items on the shopping site. While some sought the secret to success, others argued the promotion wasn't real.

Source: Briefly News