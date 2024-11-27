A single dad made South Africans tear up after sharing the precious gift he got for his son's birthday

The father of two explained in an almost three-minute video why he picked out the specific present

He also shared his beautiful relationship with his children in an exclusive interview with Briefly News

Father buys precious birthday gift from Temu

A single father of two, Fred, wowed Mzansi when he poured his heart out to his firstborn son on his birthday. The chap did not have to lean on a podium and give a heartfelt speech; instead, he found the perfect gift that reflected his love for his boy.

The dad picked out a basketball to enjoy fun games with his child, but there was more to it than just shooting through hoops. Temu had written a lovely message on the ball that had the power to strengthen any father-son relationship:

"To my son, I want you to believe deep in your heart that you are capable of achieving anything you put your mind to, that you will never lose. You either win, or you learn. Just go forth and aim for the skies. I can't promise to be here for the rest of your life, but I can promise to love you for the rest of mine. Love, Dad."

Fred thought the gift accurately reflected his feelings about his child and was grateful to Temu for producing such a meaningful product.

He told Briefly News:

"I have two sons, whom I love unreservedly. I have an awesome father-to-son relationship with both of them. I have intentionally made ''love'' and ''respect'' as the core values that mould our relationship. My boys have different personalities, so I make sure I do not treat them the same.

"For instance, one is an introvert, and the one I bought the basketball for is an extrovert. Although he is an extrovert, he is more in touch with his feelings and emotions than his older brother. I honestly can't put into words how much I love these boys.

"God certainly made a perfect match when he chose me to be the father of my sons. I pray every day and night that God grants me more years so that I can at least see them reach their 30s.

"I loved that gift the moment I saw the message on it. The message covered things that I had always felt but didn't know how to put in words. So, as I was reading it, I felt a deep connection and a sense of appreciation for its meaning.

"I want my son to aim for the skies, to never see failure as failure, but to see it as an opportunity to learn. I truly promise to love my son for the rest of my life; I promise to be there whenever he needs me. I promise to ensure that they experience family love no matter our circumstances."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to beautiful father-son relationship on TikTok

Social media users praised the loving father in a thread of 272 comments:

@🌹StilleWaters🌹assured the chap:

"Your sons are so lucky to have such a good father."

@Monzo felt emotional:

"Oh, Jehovah, I'm in tears. You made me wish my dad was still alive. Strength, daddy you're doing very well.

@Sibabalwe Jumba wrote:

"Oh, the message daddy. You are going the extra mile. May God continue to give you more wisdom and strength. Never go weary, and do a video when you present the gift; I want to see his facial expression."

@honjabrands realised:

"Wow, Temu really genuine."

@mmadiram suggested:

"We need more men like you in this world."

@Mpho was moved:

"That is a wonderful message. I need to get it for my son. I love it. I will get it get it for daddy to give to our boy."

@MaBusi commented:

"Big up to fathers who are there for their children."

