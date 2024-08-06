A ten-year-old girl was excited to take on her double-digits era and shared a speech

She and her twin sister took the stage, with her being the energetic one who dropped bombs at the audience

Netizens loved the little girl's confidence and predicted a future in media

A young girl made sure to highlight that she was no longer a child as she took over the double digits.

A little girl shared a PSA on her new age at her birthday party. Image: @revmafaku

She and her twin sister stood side by side to give a word of thanks to their lovely guests.

10-year-old gives heartfelt speech at birthday party

Children do and say the most unhinged things. They tend to throw major bombs without warning and leave their loved ones embarrassed or proud of their confidence.

At her 10th birthday party, a 10-year-old girl took on the mic for a birthday PSA. The audience thought that she would give a word of thanks or a sweet birthday speech, but the little one had other things in mind.

She set the record straight on what she would no longer tolerate as an "upcoming adult," which involved being talked to or treated like a child. The audience could not help but giggle at some of her commands.

Watch the video in the comments:

Netizens react to Penny Ntuli-like 10-year-old's speech

Mzansi was also flawed by the young lady's abrasive PSA at her birthday party. They thought that she was a confident lady who had a bright future in media, amongst many other comments:

@BayandaBayas demanded:

"Take the mice away, cute."

@PreciousMpembelihle was stunned:

"Her public speaking skills."

@L O V E L Y .was reminded of another confident lady:

"Penny Ntuli when she was still children."

@Zeentley_thuala declared that:

"Social anxiety is scared of you my baby."

