An amused dad shared a video of her son hysterical over Cocomelon's black sheep

The dad, Collins Mathadisa, shared the hysterical moment on TikTok where Mzansi was floored by the little one's reaction to seeing a foreign animated character

Netizens shared their amusement in the comments section

Mzansi's young parents were amused by the unusual behaviour of their toddler while watching Cocomelon.

A young boy amused Mzansi when he showed that he could no longer stand Cocomelon. Image: @tunajifundza

Source: TikTok

It appeared that the little boy could not stand the kids' programme anymore, as he let out a cry of panic.

Mzansi amused by toddler who cannot stand Cocomelon

Cocomelon is an excellent educational show for children, where they learn the alphabet, numbers, and many more. Children have welcomed the show, which instils learning in song form.

The catchy lyrics make it easier for the little ones to grasp a lesson, which makes the show a hit. A young Mzansi boy fell off the Cocomelon bandwagon when they introduced a black sheep that jumps as high as the moon.

The foreign animated character startled the young one beyond the boundaries of the television screen, and he ran to seek refuge in his parent's arms. He uttered a loud panic as he signalled the channel to change.

His father caught his reaction on camera and posted it on their family TikTok with the caption:

"It ceased to be his favourite ever since the black sheep appeared."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to little boy scared to watch Cocomelon

Briefly News reached out to a mother of six, Vera Ngqwebo, who had a collection of funny stories about her children's silly fears. She mentioned:

"My firstborn, who's now 24, used to be scared of her own shadow. She could not stand that thing. I remember she was having her hair braided this one time, and the fibre somehow stuck to her sock. While she was walking around the house, she noticed something following her. We heard a loud scream and saw her running for her life."

Netizens were amused by the little boy's fear of Cocomelon's black sheep, but some mothers understood that this was only a part of growing up. Comments looked a little like this:

@Kelebogile shared that children have silly fears:

"Kids be scared of random things, my niece was scared of my braces."

@Cecilia is not ready to be a mom:

"l'm not ready to be a mum otherwise l will show you that black sheep everyday or even buy a black sheep toy."

@TianaChenty said that her child was not happy with her appearance:

"Yhooo mine was scared of my eye lashes saying it's flies."

