A toddler wowed the internet when he sneaked into the fridge, broke and ate them raw

His mom, Thandi, caught him red-handed enjoying his beloved treat

Netizens were amazed by the boy’s choice of food as a packet of biscuits was staring at him in the face

A Mzansi mom could not believe her eyes when her toddler son sneaked into the fridge.

A Mzansi mom red-handedly caught her son eating raw eggs from the fridge. Image: @thickthandi1

Source: TikTok

She found him snacking on raw eggs that he broke.

Protein-obsessed toddler wows Mzansi by eating raw eggs

Covid babies are notoriously known for doing the most unhinged things. A Mzansi mom found her son sneaking into the fridge and snacking on something slimy.

She noticed that he had broken her tray of eggs and started snacking on them. The boy’s food choice puzzled netizens as biscuits stared the boy in the face.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to toddler’s bizarre snack

In a different video, the protein-obsessed toddler was seen giving a car a yoghurt shower. He was covered in yoghurt, and the entire car looked like a snowy town with white yoghurt spilt everywhere.

Netizens on TikTok had this to say:

@Phukiewas outraged:

"Biscuits are right there, and he chose to go for a raw egg."

@Lesley Manganyi claimed to know the toddler:

"I know This Man We Go To Gym Together....O Kreya Protein net soo...Wa Recharger."

@Tumelo asked a serious question:

"You are not scared he'll wake up a le Ja?"

@mamawamagents was amazed by the boy's behaviour:

"The way he's so unbothered."

@Lee_Bot was a fan of the boy's composure:

"I like how he sent you to voicemail."

Rocomamas food had a Mzansi gent praying to God for second chance

Briefly News also reported that Rocomamas has a fantastic deal where a customer can have wings for free only if they dare to finish them. Now, the wings are not regular wings; they are the “burn off your tongue” kind of spicy.

This gent was up for the challenge and thought that he could play Rocomamas at their own game, but unfortunately, he lost as the food bit him right back. He tried to play Rocomamas at their own game but lost as he could not bear how sick he was after eating the wings.

The young man shared his debilitating experience on TikTok, where his before and after looked very foreign.

Source: Briefly News