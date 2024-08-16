A well-known TikTokker and mom, Roxy Piyose, shared a funny clip of her son forcing her to try Purity baby food

The lady could barely get herself to swallow the treat because of its texture and consistency

Social media users were floored by her reaction and chuckled in the comments

A young mom, Roxxy Piyose, was forced to try Purity baby food by her son, who was excited to see her reaction. The lady did not enjoy the treat as she winced after shoving a spoon in her mouth.

A mom was forced to eat baby food by her little one. Image: @roxxy_piyose

Source: TikTok

The little one was curious to know how his mom felt about his food, so she gave him a swift thumbs-up.

Mom forced to eat Purity by toddler

Toddlers are curious about everything since this stage is primarily concerned with developing into a child ready for preschool. One toddler turned his back on his favourite cartoon, Cocomelon, after seeing an unfamiliar black sheep jumping over fences.

A young mom shared a clip of her toddler making her try out his Purity baby food. She did not want to hurt the little one’s feelings, so she regrettably shoved a spoon in her mouth.

The young mom could barely get herself to swallow the food. She couldn’t stand the texture and slimy feeling of it going down her throat.

She captioned the funny clip:

“Anything for his happiness”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to toddler forcing mom to eat purity

Social media users were floored after witnessing the mom gobble down baby food and chuckled in the comments:

@Ashanti🧿 was dusted by the clip:

"'Why are you sad?', that got me."

@𝕸𝖔𝖆𝖌𝖎 was a fan of Purity:

"No, because apple and banana is so good."

@h3luvs.mpho thought the little one to be a gentleman:

"'Its not good?' he is so kind, yoh."

@Molebogeng❤🌍loved the mom's cool and subtle trick:

"Using that million dollar smile to convince the kid was a good move."

