A father floored Mzansi and went viral after he tried to compare his looks to his son's features on TikTok

The gent kept on turning every which way to convince his boy that they did indeed lookalike

Social media users were floored by the chap's efforts and shared their thoughts in the comments

A father was proud of how his son resembled him, so he filmed a now-viral clip on TikTok to get feedback from his internet bestie.

South Africans chimed in after a dad could not see a resemblance between him and his son. Image: @mathfika

Source: TikTok

Although the chap was excited to look like his little man, the young one did not have it.

Boy refuses to look like dad

One chap showed off his strong DNA after filming a now-viral TikTok video of himself and his son standing side by side. The father compared his son's head to his, but the little guy refused to look like his dad.

The man tried his best to convince his boy that they were lookalikes, but the boy shook off that idea and attempted to move out of the camera frame. The old chap flexed his good looks anyway.

In the end, the duo concluded that they do not lookalike and that their heads are very much different:

"Nope, I don't see it."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to father and son head comparison

Social media reacted to the viral father-son head comparison on TikTok:

@profunda pointed out:

"The more he says no, the more it looks the same."

@Buyani K.commented:

"Definitely a photocopy from A3 to A5."

@user3384229781406 highlighted:

"Head, lips, nose, skin colour, eyes, the frown, he's you, and you are him."

@lerato senyelo asked:

"Was the mother even in the same room? You guys are definitely twins."

@Thegatekeeper made a statement:

"That's your kid."

@mmaagwe Katlo le Loago joked:

“You look together.”

@Thuthukile Ntsele shared:

"There's no need for a DNA test here. He's definitely your photocopy."

