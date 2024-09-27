Two young ladies went viral on social media, leaving many people amazed by their resemblance to Andile Ngidi

The footage grabbed the attention of the online community, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the TikTok video as they flooded the post with humorous comments

A video of South African sisters singing went viral on social media, and many people were amazed by the striking resemblance to Andile Ngidi.

South African sisters who amazed peeps with their resemblance to Andile Ngidi in a TikTok video. Image: @theterribletwo_2

Source: TikTok

SA sisters look like Andile Ngidi

The clip shared by TikTok user @theterribletwo_2 shows the two young women singing in what appears to be a bathroom. The huns were then interrupted by their mother, and all continued singing in harmony. What stood out for many was their fantastic resemblance to Andile Ngidi.

@theterribletwo_2's footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gearing the attention of many people on the internet within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

People react to sister's video

South Africans flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the ladies' facial features, which resembled Andile Ngidi.

PaleDee said:

"Di photocopy tsa Andile."

Sarah S added:

"Mom really said copy and paste."

Kego wrote:

"Someone said you look like Andile, and I see it."

Thato Matsemela expressed:

"Not me thinking Andile has done some mirror effect something Kante a se yena."

Funiwe_s cracked a joke, saying:

"Khante Andile is a triplet."

DimakzoDimz commented:

"Mod Mama is the flavor ya group what do yall mean."

Yikhokonke Qali simply said:

"She’s so happy to be in the video."

Old-fashioned adult twin brothers perform odd dance moves on stage

Briefly News previously reported that a video of twin adult twin men dancing on stage had South African netizens baffled and amused.

The funny footage posted on TikTok by Goodman S Nkosi (@user77927377534772) on TikTok, shows the identical brothers dancing in sync, dressed in an old-fashioned manner with fedora hats, knit jerseys, leather jackets, formal pants and shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News