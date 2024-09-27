“Too Smooth”: Madalas Steal the Show With Their Dance Moves, SA Loves It
- Five older men on TikTok showed off their dance moves to the latest TikTok dance challenge
- Each of the gentlemen took turns coming to the front to dance for a few seconds before the next person stole the show
- Many members of the online community headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the madalas' dancing skills
TikTok challenges are no longer just for the youth, as older generations join in on the fun and show off their skills. In one case, a group of older men stole the spotlight, captivating the online crowd with their dance moves.
Madalas move to the beat
Using the handle @kininqabashandu, an older gent uploaded a video of himself and a few of his grey-bearded friends participating in the latest TikTok challenge. The Skuta Challenge sees people show off Zulu dance moves.
The five men in the video wore suits as they busted their moves in what appeared to be a warehouse.
Take a look at the madalas dancing in the video below:
Madalas entertain Mzansi with their dancing
Thousands of social media users expressed their thoughts on the men's impressive dance moves and rhythm, with some becoming fan favourites.
@criselda_s wrote in the comment section:
"They understood the assignment."
@snow_singela shared with the online community:
"Are we allowed to pick? Zulu men are elite."
After watching the clip, @abra_eslim said:
"This brought me so much joy."
While many pointed out the third man's dancing, @okuhleny commented:
"Why is no one talking about Number 2? He's so smooth."
@loloe_xxiv agreed, saying:
"The second uncle was too smooth."
@rae.benzzz jokingly said to app users:
"Your strict fathers at work."
@denisenomthandazo joyfully laughed and said:
"This is the best thing I have seen on the internet today."
Church mkhulus do viral TikTok dance challenge
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared a fun video of two older gentlemen participating in a viral TikTok dance challenge at church.
The men, who wore their church uniforms as they did the choreography, entertained the crowd in front of them and online.
Source: Briefly News
