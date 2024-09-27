"There’s Chemistry There”: Zulu Woman Sokkies With Afrikaans Man, Video Wows SA

A Zulu woman shared a video on TikTok of herself sokkie dancing with an Afrikaans gentleman

The dancing duo twisted and turned as they busted moves to the popular Afrikaans song Lemoene

Many social media users loved that the two cultures combined and shared they thought there was chemistry between the two

A Zulu woman nailed the sokkie dance with an Afrikaans man. Images: @futhipearson

South Africa is a vibrant melting pot of cultures where citizens take pride in their rich diversity. In a heartwarming display of unity, two cultures came together when a Zulu woman shared a clip of herself sokkie dancing with an Afrikaans man.

Dancing into people's hearts

TikTok user Futhi Pearson, who uses the handle @futhipearson on TikTok, uploaded a video on the social media platform dancing to the song Lemoene with an Afrikaans man. Dressed in modern Zulu attire, the woman danced the sokkie, twisting and turning with her dance partner.

Futhi quoted American screenwriter and film director Robert Alan Arthur in her caption when she wrote:

"Cultural differences should not separate us from each other, but rather cultural diversity brings a collective strength that can benefit all of humanity."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi enjoys sokkie dancing video

Hundreds of members of the online community shared positivity in the comments, stating that they loved the video of the people dancing.

@kammy.kamz told app users:

"I would love to see more of these post with our mixed cultures. It makes us happy. Our heritage is mixed cultures."

@blackwidowbonnie noted in the comment section:

"This gave me the biggest smile. I love this and love her outfit."

@mizz.bev shared in the comment section after watching the clip:

"There's chemistry there."

@tandymotloheloa said to Futhi:

"Your pure souls can be felt through our screens."

@aka.ntsizwa laughed and wrote to the man:

"Marry her, ou boet. Don't waste time."

@transgirl_celeste48 told online users:

"The video is awesome but the beautiful messages in the comments are priceless. No DNA but only RSA."

