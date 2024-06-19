A clip of people at the groove dancing to an Afrikaans son left netizens in laughter

The footage captured the attention of online users, gathering many views, likes and comments

The video entertained social media users as they flooded the comments section with laughter while some cracked jokes

A group of South Africans dancing to an Afrikaans song at the groove left people in Mzansi with fuzzy feelings.

South Africans grooved to an Afrikaans song in a TikTok video. Image: @dis_ekke_vince

People groove to an Afrikaans song in a video

A clip shared by TikTok user @dis_ekke_vince showcases the beauty of South Africa. Mzansi is proud of its diversity and inclusion, which beeped through this wholesome video.

In the footage, a group of people grooved to an Afrikaans song, which left many online users in awe. The individuals in the clip busted off some impressive dance moves as they enjoyed each other's company.

Taking to TikTok, @dis_ekke_vince cracked a joke saying:

"Effects of ANC/DA."

@dis_ekke_vince's clip grabbed the attention of netizens, gearing many views, along with thousands of likes and comments, within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

The TikTok video amuses Mzansi

South African netizens were delighted by the clip. Some flocked to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

André Blou said:

"See 'we are one'."

Avi expressed:

"Even the baby enjoying the groove I love my country too much."

Kamogelo2lencoe cracked a joke, saying:

"We are the best Democracy in the world."

Nicole Anne Chilton wrote:

"This is the best thing I've ever seen."

Sharon gushed over the clip, adding:

"Amazing...wonderful."

