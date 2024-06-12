One gentleman in khaki danced with booze to an Afrikaans song titled Lemoene by Appel and Bok van Blerk

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The gent's hilarious dance moves amused netizens as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

A video of the man dancing with booze left many people in stitches, and the clip went viral online.

A man amused many with his hilarious dances while holding booze in a TikTok video. Image: @harrykarabomatau

Source: TikTok

Man dances with booze to an Afrikaans song

The footage shared by @harrykarabomatau on the video platform shows a man dressed in a uniform having the time of his life on what appears to be a farm. The gentleman dances with booze in his hands to an Afrikaans song by Appel and Bok van Blerk titled "Lemoene."

@harrykarabomatau's clip captivated many people's attention online and became a hit on TikTok, generating over 537K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious video of the man below:

Online users react to the man's dancing video

The gentleman's dance moves entertained many as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes while others simply laughed it off.

Maleselam3 said:

"The dance must go with the outfit Mr van der Mkhize."

Herman M Mabogoane poked fun at the gent, saying:

"When the boss went for a business trip, and you're home alone."

Pali M cracked a joke:

"Oscar Oya kae."

Nicole Gounden Kisten added:

"I love my country, even with all our issues, we find humour."

Angiepret99 wrote:

"I love how wholesome this is."

Charmoney Raubenheimer

"I love this, the spirit, well done."

Source: Briefly News