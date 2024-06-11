A clip of a man in the hospital excited to use the karaoke Bluetooth microphone left many people in awe

The footage captured the attention of netizens in Mzansi, gathering over 1.8 million views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community rushed to the comments section to shower the gentleman with heartwarming messages

One young man left many people in South Africa feeling fuzzy after a video of him was uploaded on social media.

A man in a hospital was thrilled to use a Bluetooth mic on nurses in a TikTok video. Image: @sirvee_zn

Man in hospital excited to use karaoke mic on nurses

TikTok user @sirvee_zn was enthusiastic about receiving the wireless Bluetooth microphone to use on nurses whenever he needed it. The gentleman looked super happy, and his video left many people in their feelings.

The footage was well-received online and went on to become a viral hit, generating over 1.8 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi is in awe

Many people enjoyed watching the video as they took to the comments section to send the young man heartwarming messages.

Agnesloveness said:

"The trending mic speed recovery to you, brother."

Jabu_Brown shared:

"Hawu nkos’yami uyagula. Speedy recovery to you. As for the mic.. wheeeee.. ."

Babymamah wrote:

"Whoever bought it for you knew exactly what they were doing. Bazokujova ulale for longer hours."

Nooza wakwa Nhlapo commented:

"Speedy recovery mina everyone close to me akafuni ngibe ne mic."

Noxy961 wished him well, saying:

"Get well soon; may God be with you."

