South Africa is rich with many cultures and languages. It also prides itself on its diversity, and one stunning couple showcased just that.

A Cape Town interracial family showed off their shoot dressed in isiXhosa traditional attire. Image: @austriameetssouthafrica

Interracial couple's family poses in Xhosa traditional attire

On 24th September, many people in Mzansi gather to celebrate the nation's cultural wealth. It is a day to recognise and remember the many cultures that make up the population of South Africa, and this couple did just that.

The interracial couple uploaded snaps of themselves dressed in traditional isiXhosa attires, and boy, they looked gorgeous. The Cape Town couple posed with their cute daughter, who was also dressed in her isiXhosa outfit.

While taking to the caption, the couple, who goes by the TikTok handle @austriameetssouthafrica,wished their viewers, saying:

"Happy Heritage Day from our family to yours. Daddy embracing and celebrating our heritage has been a highlight of the year for me."

Take a look at their stunning outfits in the video below:

SA gushes over the interracial family photos

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the beautiful pictures of the interracial family, and many headed to the comments to gush over them.

Mmama said:

"South African cultural attires are so beautiful, but Xhosa is number one. You guys look great."

Ande amaTshezi (Ndery) added:

"This is perfect."

UzziIX14 wrote:

"IsiXhosa is expensive shame!"

Page01 gushed:

"Too cute, man. Way too cute."

Juks expressed:

"Beautiful family."

Seabe sa Matlhogonolo simply said:

"That attire suits him."

