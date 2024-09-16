A young boy entertained many people on social media with his video of him singing, and it went viral

The footage captured many's attention, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the clip as they flocked to the comments to express their thoughts

A video of a little boy signing left many people on the internet impressed and entertained all at the same time.

A little boy sang in a TikTok video that wowed many. Image: @actually_its_adele

Source: TikTok

Boy sings what's in your head, Rassie

In the clip shared by TikTok user @actually_its_adele, the young gent is seen sitting on his couch playing with his PlayStation Five.

In the caption, @actually_its_adele revealed that when rugby is not played, the little one entertains himself with his PlayStation Five and casually sings while playing. The boy sings and wowed many people online with his amazing voice.

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the video

The little boy entertained social media users as they flooded the comments to express their thoughts while some gushed over his phenomenal voice.

Chanz Crazy Diaries was impressed:

"The boy can sing."

User said:

"The voice so demure, so cute, so approachable."

Waxxy_SA expressed:

"Wow!! He really can sing #mr little rassieeee."

Jiggia gushed over the little boy, adding:

"How old is this child? he can sing beautifully."

Nompumelo Ndlovu commented:

"The happiest and lovely soul into this world."

Charles__APRIL simply said:

"What a voice."

A Toddler amuses SA by singing groove songs instead of church hymns

Briefly News previously reported that toddlers are the most hilarious humans on the planet, and this little girl proved that in a video that is trending on social media.

The footage shared by @misonodada on the video platform shows the cute little girl dressed in onesies with a purple blanket covering her. The little girl was asked to sing church songs, but the toddler only knew groove songs. She began to sing, but her mother told her it was not a church song; she switched to another song, which was a groove song, and her mom told her yet again it was not a church song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News