A clip of ladies fixing a phone at the groove left many people cracking up in laughter online

The footage captured the attention of social media users, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens were amused by the women as they flooded the comments with jokes and laughter

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A group of ladies went above and beyond to ensure that their friend stayed at groove, and people were amused by their antics.

Ladies used rice to fix a phone at the groove in a TikTok video. Image: @tamiapeterson

Source: TikTok

Women use rice to fix a phone at the groove

The groove almost ended for these ladies, but they quickly devised a plan. The clip shared by TikTok user @tamiapeterson shows two ladies with a bag of rice. One of the women then placed the phone in the rice to try to fix the device, leaving online users amused.

@tamiapeterson's video entertained many and became a hit on TikTok, garnering over 477k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny clip below:

People crack jokes

The ladies amused the online community by flocking to the comments section to poke fun at them while others expressed their thoughts.

Fifi said:

"I thought you were going to pour the rice into the drink."

Hope.M added:

"My question is where did you get that rice at that time?"

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware gushed over the ladies, saying:

"This is so so sweet! This is girlhood, man."

Princess commented:

"Definitely friends not wanting you to go home sad."

Londynotlondon4 wrote:

"These girls love you, hey."

Malesego Letlape replied:

"True friendship."

“He’s so defeated”: SA amused as friends pretend to be deaf at groove

Briefly News previously reported that a clip of women pretending to be deaf at the groove left many people on the internet in stitches and went viral online.

A clip shared by TikTok user @dimpled.girl25 shows the ladies hilariously pretending to be deaf as they speak in sign language to avoid men approaching them at the groove. One gent can be seen standing beside the women, looking confused.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News