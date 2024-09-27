Two young men entertained the online community as they busted off their impressive Zulu dance in the snow

The video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

South African residents in the KwaZulu-Natal province were blessed with snowfall, and people took to social media to show off their reactions.

South African men amuse peeps with their Zulu dance in the snow. Image: @skeleton874

Source: TikTok

The snowfall in the KZN area had people creating many unique characters, and some went wild while chilling in the snow.

Zulu dance in the snow

The footage shared by TikTok user @skeleton874 shows two men busting off their Zulu dance in the snow, entertaining many people in Mzansi. The video grabbed netizens' attention and became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the funny video of the gents.

South Africans love snow dance

The men's hilarious antics amused the online community, which flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Biggest Gorilla cracked a joke, saying:

"The wrong country got snow."

LeeMpho10 added:

"This is the exact reason why data is expensive here in South Africa."

Moerieda Abrahams was amused:

"Only in South Africa does our brain run differently."

Manzima wrote:

"Best content ever."

Nqobile Tshabangu shared:

"Honestly!!!! How can you be bored in SA?"

Bee commented:

"I've heard of rain dancing but never have heard of snow dancing."

Residents make best of snow in spring, pics of guys drinking with snowman

Briefly News previously reported that the latest snowfall in South Africa surprised many. Residents posted their reactions on social media to the thick snow on the N3 in KZN and other areas.

Many people discussed the significance of snowfall in spring. Online users shared their speculations about the bizarre weather. Social media posts show that people were not expecting snow to hit various areas in South Africa One online user, @tuwayz, shared his experience of being stuck on the road due to the snow. One group of guys shared beers with their snowman. Another woman created a snowman and shared stunning photos. Read people's comments and see the images below:

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News