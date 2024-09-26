A leaner in Mzansi shocked people with her creative matric dance entrance, and the video went viral online

One South African Grade 12 pupil rocked up in an unusual manner for her special night, and boy, she made an entrance that caused a huge buzz online.

A pupil arrived in a robe for her matric dance entrance in a TikTok video. Image: @thedeuce6

Source: TikTok

Girl shows up to matric dance in robe

Matic ball dance is one of the most anticipated events in a Garde 12 learner's calendar. The pupils go wild from their entrance to their clothing, cars and more.

This young lady proved just how far these students go for their big night. The babe arrived uniquely, all dressed up in her robe. The video shared by TikTok user @thedeuce6 shows the pupil removing her robe to flex her outfit, which was a traditional attire that left netizens with mixed reactions.

@thedeuce6's footage went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, garnering over 1 million views, thousands of likes and comments.

SA reacts to the matric dance entrance video

Mzansi netizens expressed mixed feelings about the student's stunt in the comments section.

Lethabo Madonsela shared:

"I had very high expectations."

Aphiwe added:

"I trusted the process so much."

Hopekarabo28 simply said:

"Traditional attire."

Emihle (Oyi) cracked a joke saying:

"Ooouuu put the gown back oonnn."

Mokgaetji was disappointed:

"And I really expected something."

Source: Briefly News