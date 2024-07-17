A lady took to social media to showcase her traditional outfit, and people were left breathless

One woman wowed many people in Mzansi with her stunning outfit, which left online users in awe. The clip went viral.

A lady showed off her stunning traditional outfit in a TikTok video. Image: @luciakhanyisa

Woman stuns in traditional outfit

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @luciakhanyisa, showed off her traditional out. The hun wore a printed navy blue material that suited her hourglass body. She paired it with shades and her hair was laid back.

People were left breathless at how perfectly the dress fitted her figure. The video was well received and went on to become a hit on social media, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes, and comments.

People love the woman's fashion sense

The online community was in awe of the stunner's dress, as many flooded the comments section gushing over her beautiful traditional gown.

CocoMontash expressed:

"The scream I scrome when this video came up ‼️what a stunning dress."

Mimimohale said:

"Girl the day I get married you will make me a dress,i recommend you forever."

OneGift added:

"This looks stunning hands down sana your work is amazing."

Mthi_lately wrote:

"This is stunning."

Nasstasja commented:

"This dress is absolutely Stunning, how much?"

Chuma said:

"This dress is gorgeous."

