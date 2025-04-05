South Africans were devastated when a little girl in the Northern Cape fell victim to a pit bull attack

The dog reportedly damaged the girl's face, which will need reconstructive surgery due to the damage

The victim was called to help her neighbour and the parents demanded that the neighbour pay for the surgery that must be performed

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A woman is heartbroken after a pit bull attacked her daughter. Stock images: Konstantinos Lepidas and Frazao Studio Latino

Source: Getty Images

KIMBERLEY, NORTHERN CAPE — The mother of a 10-year-old from Galeshwe, Kimberley, Northern Cape, who will need reconstructive surgery after a pitbull mauled her on 1 April 2025, demanded that the owner be held accountable.

What happened to the Northern Cape girl?

According to SABC News, the little girl's neighbour asked her for help when the dog attacked her. The attack was so severe that it permanently permanently damaged her face and she lost an eye. It's unclear how the attack took place. The Society for the Prevention of Cruetly to Animals (SPCA) removed the dog from the premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Justice for the victim

The victim's mother demanded that the owners of the pit bull pay for her child's reconstructive facial surgery. She also called for them to be arrested and sent to jail.

Recent pit bull attacks

A four-year-old was left fighting for his life when a pit bull mauled him in Cape Town, Western Cape. The incident landed him in the ICU after he experienced major injuries, including broken ribs. South Africans demanded that pit bulls be banned.

A 21-year-old man from Delft in the Western Cape was arrested after he set his pit bulls on members of the South African Police Service. They were on the property to search for firearms when he loosened his dogs, and they attacked him.

A Northern Cape child was mauled by a pit bull. Stock image: EyeEm Mobile GmbH

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say about pit bulls?

South Africans commenting on SABC News' Facebook post shared various views on the attack.

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick said:

"Once the owners get prosecuted and jailed for their pit bull actions, such incidents will be less."

Kim Williams said:

"Those of us with power breeds need to undergo professional training and coaching, and once found competent, issued with a license to own one. We need to be knowledgeable, educated, confident and competent to own a power breed."

Neo G Mogomana said:

"It's about time that owners of animals that are a danger to society be held accountable by law to the actions of their animals."

Karishma Mudhai said:

"So sorry to this child and her parents. The owners need to be charged. Remember, animals cannot speak for themselves. The owners need to be held responsible."

Mateu Waga Moima Peba said:

"Pitbulls are dangerous, period."

Pit bull mauls man to death

In a related article, Briefly News reported that pit bulls killed a North West man in April 2024. The incident happened in Rustenburg while the man was on duty.

Paramedics were called to the scene where they found the man with fatal bites wounds from the attack. It was not clear why the man was attacked.

Source: Briefly News