This woman has captured the attention of many with her impressive haul from Temu, showing how to snag free items from the platform.

The haul included an LED projector, a health and intelligent life assistant, smart rings, lashes and applicators, a mini fan, a dental oral irrigator, and a doughnut throw blanket.

Each item, while small, represents the allure of Temu's generous promotional offers.

100% Off on all items

The video, posted by @aarlen.s, showcases a range of cute and functional products, all acquired with a 100% off code.

As expected, the video gained a flurry of comments from intrigued viewers eager to understand how to replicate her win:

SleekStyleX commented:

"How can u get all that for free? I don’t get it, and nothing's free.”

d e s i expressed regret, saying:

“Why didn't anyone tell mee i ordered yesterday 😭"

ecrin★ inquired:

"Where do we write the code?”

I ❤️🪨⭐️ pleaded:

“Can you please give me the code to the led projector please 🙏”

But, not everyone was convinced, Ріночка☄️🤭argued these were not free:

"So basically, it's just one product for free if you buy 15 others, so this is all just hype."

Frustrated SA woman shares Temu checkout confusion as her ten free items disappear from cart

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman named Nolwazi Mthiya posted a video on social media showing her frustration with the Temu shopping app.

She added multiple items to her cart and qualified for gifts, but the gifts disappeared when she went to check out.

Many viewers commented that they had also experienced similar issues with Temu's checkout process.

