A lady took to social media to reveal how she indulged in the beef beacon, and people were confused

The post captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the hun's post as they flocked to the comments section with inquiries

One woman showed off her latest snacks, which she fell in love with, and her post caused a huge buzz on social media.

A lady showed off the beef bacon she was feasting on. Image: Hazel_Mahazzy/ Twitter and Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Woman feast on beef bacon, South Africans have questions

Social media user Hazel said that she found beef bacon and has no idea if she would be going back to "pork."

The gent who goes by the Twitter handle Mr_Katt reposted the woman's post and asked the following:

"What on earth is beef bacon? A pig that identifies as a cow?"

Mr_Katt's post went on to become a hit on social media, gathering thousands of views along with loads of likes and comments.

Take a look at the man's post below:

SA react to woman's post

Mzansi netizens rushed to the comments section to express their thought, while some cracked jokes in the comments section.

Junior Mos said:

"Bacon is a form of processed meat, pork bacon is just more famous than other bacons."

Sharon Bezuidenhout shared:

"It’s basically a very thin biltong."

Look n Feel commented:

"It’s called Macon. It’s not nice that thing."

LE GUDZUMELA cracked a joke, saying:

"1st encountered this in CPT, they call it Maycon."

Gertrude simply said:

"Wonders shall never end."

Woman's attempt to introduce mom to sushi ends in epic fail

Briefly News previously, a daughter decided to introduce her mother to the world of Japanese cuisine. She treated her to a sushi takeaway and recorded the taste test.

The experience ranged from curiosity to outright shock, and the woman documented every moment of her mom's reaction for the world to see. The highlight of the TikTok video posted by @johlin_williams comes when the mom ate a dollop of wasabi and quickly spit it out.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News