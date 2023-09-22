One pretty woman made a funny TikTok video that went viral after using castor oil for the first time

The notorious oil this creator tasted is versatile, and most South African parents use it as a laxative

Many people were interested in seeing how the young woman was able to take multiple spoonfuls of castor oil

A lady on TikTok made interesting content with castor oil. The lady was willing to drink the infamous laxative for her audience.

A TikTok video shows a woman tasting castor oil for the first time. Image: @p3ngblkgrl

Source: TikTok

The video of her brave taste test received more than 14,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were in disbelief over the creator's reaction to drinking castor oil.

Woman takes 3 spoonfuls of castor oil

@p3ngblkgrl told TikTok users that she had never had castor oil before. The lady made a video tasting castor oil, which went viral when she did not recoil in disgust.

The TikTokker said the oil tasted like peanuts. Watch the video below:

SA floored by lady's tolerance for castor oil

Many people were amazed by the video of the woman trying the laxative. Netizens flooded the comments to express that they were impressed that the lady could stomach castor oil.

Sibusiso said:

"You would win on Fear Factor."

kulusoma wrote:

"Drinking castor oil without a fruit is wild."

notumapii added:

"Castor oil triggers my fight or flight."

Silvester commented:

"To us, who stopped eating yoghurt cause we got pranked ka castor oil."

LoveHer joked:

"Guys, it’s a prank, that’s not castor oil, because there’s no way she downed three spoons."

