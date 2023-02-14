One woman downed an entire bottle of castor oil on TikTok, and people could not believe their eyes

TikTok user Boitumelo Qutywa showed off her skills in a video where she drank an entire bottle without flinching

The people of Mzansi were concerned as they know from experience that this stuff is hella potent

Castor oil is every South African child's worst nightmare. So, when people saw a woman downing an entire bottle of castor oil on TikTok, they were in shock.

TikTok user Boitumelo Qutywa drank an entire bottle of castor oil like a boss. Image: TikTok / Boitumelo Qutywa

Source: TikTok

For many years, castor oil has been used to treat constipation and clean out the intestines. It is a Mzansi household staple, and its taste, let alone its effects, will haunt you forever.

TikTok user Boitumelo Qutywa decided to share how she manages to drink castor oil without throwing up. Sis downed the entire bottle in a clip and washed it down with some yoghurt.

Take a look at this insanity:

The people of Mzansi started dialling 911 after watching this TikTok

The entire bottle, sisi? No, man, this is not right. People know what a few spoons can do, so they can't even imagine the behind-the-scenes of this concoction.

See some of the worried comments:

@abuti_slavi said:

“Literally, the bravest person I've ever seen.”

@Philile Mthembu said:

“Castor oil burps are insane after taking just two spoons, I can't imagine how bad they are after taking the whoooole bottle.”

@godly said;

“I’d never get into a fight with you! You are too strong.”

@naledi♀️ said:

“You downed a whole bottle of CASTOR OIL?”

@Mudyy_2708 said:

“Whaaaat?? I can’t even swallow a droplet.”

@Kerfuffle with K'nuckles said:

“Guys just eat lots of fibre and stay away from laxatives. I refuse to punish myself like this.”

Hilarious video of kid taking castor oil has Saffas laughing out loud

In related news, Briefly News reported that we all, at one point, had to take some medicine that we would swear was worse than the illness or condition.

A video has been uploaded onto social by @MbuleloGumede of a boy drinking castor oil, and his reaction had South Africa in stitches.

We learned that the video was captioned with the following, which summed up the boy's experience:

"Castor oil doesn’t play games."

