A popular content creator drank the infamous constipation reliever Castor Oil and shared the unpleasant moment on TikTok

The video reminded many South Africans of their childhood when their parents used to force them to drink the oil

The hilarious footage was hit on the video-sharing app, garnering 756 000 viewers in a single day

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A man took Castor Oil to clean his stomach. Image: @space_andza0

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a brave content creator has gone viral, triggering people's childhood memories.

SA man uses Castor Oil to clean his stomach

The video shows the guy @space_andza0 who decided to take two spoonfuls of a constipation reliever, Castor Oil. Before he took the oil, he is seen psyching himself up, making viewers curious about what would happen next.

Castor Oil is known for its strong taste and texture, which made it an unforgettable part of Mzansi peeps' childhood experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Video of man drinking Castor Oil goes TikTok viral

Over 756 000 people viewed the video, and many of them could virtually taste the disgusting Castor Oil just by watching it.

The memories of taking the remedy as kids came flooding back for many.

However, TikTokkers were quick to offer alternatives for the guy to clean his stomach without enduring the unpleasant taste of Castor Oil.

Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss the taste of Castor Oil

@melioudas211 said:

"Just wait until you have to burp."

@anathi.sitsila posted:

"The aftertaste when you burp yesis."

@kelebogile_080 mentioned:

"Drink mist alba next time."

@lesego_mahwibila suggested:

"Try Mist Alba.I swear you'll prefer castor oil."

@ighost.mabuza stated:

"I can taste it through the screen."

@hailey_boipelo said:

"Whuuu I must still drink mine on Saturday."

@pablo_vsp added:

"You drink only two spoons? My grandmother used to make me and my cousins drink a full bottle each."

@phumimkhwanazi posted:

"Big ups! I don't think I'll ever bring myself to drink it without being forced to. Anyways ozenzile akakhalelwa!✌"

Mzansi Is worried about woman who downed whole bottle of Castor Oil on TikTok: “Bleached your intestines”

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Castor Oil is every South African child's worst nightmare. So, when people saw a woman downing an entire bottle of castor oil on TikTok, they were in shock.

For many years, castor oil has been used to treat constipation and clean out the intestines. It is a Mzansi household staple, and its taste, let alone its effects, will haunt you forever.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News