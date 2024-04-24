A woman surprised her mother with a sushi takeaway and shared her mom's first taste test on TikTok

The hilarious video shows the mom's reluctance to eat the sushi and the priceless reaction afterwards

South Africans were entertained by the clip and appreciated the heartwarming moment shared between the duo

A daughter decided to introduce her mother to the world of Japanese cuisine. She treated her to a sushi takeaway and recorded the taste test.

Woman films mom eating sushi

The experience ranged from curiosity to outright shock, and the woman documented every moment of her mom's reaction for the world to see.

The highlight of the TikTok video posted by @johlin_williams comes when the mom ate a dollop of wasabi, and quickly spit it out.

Food video circulates on TikTok

The footage earned over 527,000 views and likes within three days. Viewers are entertained by the genuine and relatable sushi reaction of the mom.

Watch the video below:

Read a few comments from TikTok users below:

@Rhylian posted:

"When she grabbed the wasabi I legit screamed NO!"

@binxxii1997 mentioned:

"Everyone must go through the wasabi initiation. "

@Stacybaby_0 wrote:

"Not the entire wasabi in one go. Oh nooo. "

@Yaaseen stated:

"She'll probably like the fried sushi better. I know I do lol."

@Hadassah commented:

"She never gonna eat sushi again. "

@Abigail added:

"We need a follow-up after this video, to check if she is still fine."

@Lady-Dene said:

"Yoh the way she ate that wasabi got my brains on fire. "

@Tracyart typed:

"How could you? Shame man. "

@alanmbadu mentioned:

"I expected her to spit the sushi but when she spat the wasabi I cracked. "

Mzansi woman tries sushi with Wasabi

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a food influencer recorded herself eating sushi for the first time and the clip went viral.

She cautiously took a bite of the staple Japanese rice dish and struggled to grab the rolls with the chopsticks. It seems sushi really is an acquired taste because her face could not hide her dislike for the food.

