One man and his girlfriend went viral after posting a video of themselves eating Japanese food

The two were trying out some new food, and people thought it was fascinating to see their reactions to sushi

Online users were raving about the two lovebirds who wanted to share their Japanese cuisine experience

A man decided to spoil his girlfriend with a taste adventure. In the video, he brought a new type of dish for them to try.

A TikTok video shows a man eating sushi with his gf for the first time. Image: @lesedi_ntsie

Source: TikTok

The clip of the couple received thousands of likes. Many commented raving about the couple's sushi video.

Men and women try Asian dish for 1st time

A TikTok video by @lesedi_ntsie shows a man and his girlfriend eating sushi for the first time. In the video, he said they were trying to learn how to eat sushi, but the girlfriend was already complaining that it smelled bad.

Watch the clip below:

SA applauds man for spoiling girlfriend

Many people thought the sushi-tasting video was adorable. Online users thought the man was making a good gesture by giving his girlfriend a soft life.

SirDavid_Seduane said:

"This guy is the true definition of being content and not waiting for anything else in order to be happy. He definitely gon give that girl the world 1 day!"

Katlego Kat Mogotsi commented:

"This is beautiful. God bless you dawg, modimo a go fe everything your heart desires in life. Much love and respect brother."

wrote:

"He’s so happy around her."

Katlego_Tsebe_Lelaka gushed:

"This is by far the cutest thing I’ve seen."

tlhohonolofatso08 added:

"You guys. Hold hands together through anythings, you guys look so good together never lose each other."

teefelly was pleased:

"Not me smiling like a mumu this is cute hle."

khaleesi(MotherOfTheDragons) predicted:

"When this guy makes it in life he’s gonna give you the world "

Zulu family eats sushi for 1st time

A household went viral after they all tried to eat sushi. People were amused by their reactions.

Man tries sushi on fire

Briefly News previously reported that a beloved TikTok creator went viral over his shenanigans. The young man is internet-famous for his ferocious appetite.

The TikTokker's latest video left many thoroughly amused. Online users could not stop raving about the viral clip.

A video by @dismormal_boyy got millions of views as the creator tasted sushi that was on fire. In the video, he tries to touch the flame and gets scared. The TikTokker then tries, in vain, to eat with chopsticks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News