A couple posted their then-and-now photos on TikTok, showing off their glow

The pair met on Facebook, got married and currently have two beautiful kids together

The online community gushed over the duo's glow-up, especially that of the husband

A couple showed their glow-up in their then-and-now photos. Images: @primroseirwin

South Africans were stunned by how a couple glowed up from when they met to now.

South African micro-content creator @primroseirwin took to her TikTok account to post pictures showing pictures of her husband when they met versus now.

In the post, she showed a photo of her and her husband at ages 22 and 33, and in the second picture, they were 28 and 39.

Where did the couple meet?

A TikTokker interested in the pair's love story in the comment section asked where they met.

@primroseirwin replied by saying they met on Facebook:

"I actually met him on Facebook."

The couple currently have two children, a boy and a girl.

The couple's then-and-now photos. Images: @primroseirwin

TikTok users gush over the couple's glow up

The post garnered over 2 000 likes. TikTokkers are amazed by the couple's glow-up, especially by the husband.

@Miss_T_Zulu focused on hubby:

"He glowed up hard!!!!!"

@1CloutBriefOut shared:

"The gf effect - he glowed up coz of you."

@LEBOHANG RAMATLAPENG commented:

"You brought that sauce into his life… look at that glow-up."

@onetkwonder asked:

"Umtholeph? Is there more where he comes from??"

@TumieMPLG commented:

"Hard wig, soft life❤️"

@masegoluswazi said:

"Oh ok."

Source: Briefly News