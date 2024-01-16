A man suggested that the gents play a game of 30 Seconds before they decide to put a ring on their woman's finger

This is after a girl gave a way off-rail answer to a "general question" during their date

Online users reacted to the guy's suggestion, many ladies said half of the country would be single

A man played a game of 30 Seconds on a date, and the woman gave a wrong funny answer. Images: @jafta.q/ TikTok, @q.uiinton/ Instagram

Thirty Seconds is one game that requires one to think on their feet and outside the box. It raises heartbeats and is very competitive. The game is exciting to play with family and friends.

One TikTokker suggested that men play the game with their girlfriends before they marry them.

@jafta.q shared a TikTok video of what seems to be a double date. In the video, there are two gents and two ladies. They are sitting around the table playing a game of 30 Seconds.

One guy asks the name of South Africa's cricket national team. One of the girls gave an off-rail answer that got everyone on the table laughing. The girl said it was Springboks instead of Proteas.

Couple games have become a norm. Most couples keep their relationship fun and exciting by engaging in fun games. The most popular games are TikTok - guessing games and quizzes.

See the girl's answer

TikTokkesr burst into laughter

The video got over 91k likes, with many TikTokkers finding the video funny.

@Kuhlee said:

"It means half of South Africa will be single "

@pulana_marumo shared:

"For a second I thought she was right "

@Mpatie commented:

"Yaaay I take this game so serious like it’s personal for me I’d be so mad at my team mates for not knowing staff."

@Tshepi2 wrote:

"Springboks my sister"

@thapelomasetla5 said:

"Every wrong answer we minus a cow from lobola because hai."

@nkhensiiii wrote:

"She is me."

