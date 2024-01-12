A sister made her four brothers watch the most talked about movie over the holiday, Saltburn

She captured their reactions on video during the movie's infamous bathroom scene

Online users commented on the video, with many relating to the four brothers' reactions

Four brothers react to the Saltburn movie. Images: @thndo_d/ TikTok (right and left), British Vogue/ Facebook (middle)

A sister captured her brothers' reaction to Saltbutn, a 2023 psychological thriller movie.

The movie was one of the most talked about films in the holiday season.

It caused a Frenzy on the internet. The film is about two classmates or friends. One is poor (Oliver), and the other is rich (Felix). Felix invited Oliver to his family estate, where horrifying things started happening.

The brothers reacted to the infamous bathroom scene of the movie. In the scene, Oliver secretly watches Felix masturbating in the bathtub. Not aware of this happening, Felix leaves the bathroom, and soon after, Oliver enters and licks the bathtub drain.

See the brothers' reactions

TikTokkers are in stitches over the reaction

The video got over 8,000 likes. Many TikTokkers could relate to the reactions and share their thoughts about the movie.

@khile said:

"My biggest regret this year shem is watching saltburn"

@NthabisengRasenyalo shared:

"I've never laughed so hard by watching a Saltburn reaction "

@Koa_Keren3305 commented:

"When I say I love being South African I mean it "

@Prommy wrote:

"You just traumatized them but the part where that guy says 'luckily I’m a vampire' and the graveyard scene took me out."

@jessica said:

"You owe them therapy"

@B commented:

"Yohh"

@chels commented:

"They're so real for that"

@its.monalisa wrote:

"Now I’m definitely going to watch it "

