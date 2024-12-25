A vibrant TikTok creator, @lulu_sondiya, had South Africans in stitches with her energetic unboxing of multiple Temu purchases, including wigs, phone covers, and accessories

The video showcased her genuine excitement as she revealed each item, with her background squad adding to the entertainment with their supportive reactions

Online shoppers flooded the comments section with joy, with many relating to her enthusiastic reactions and some seeking advice about delivery times

A woman's video about unboxing her Temu haul went viral. Mzansi couldn't hold back after watching her reactions. Images: @lulu_sondiya

A woman's animated Temu haul video has captured Mzansi's attention, bringing laughter and authenticity to online shopping reviews.

Unpacking excitement one item at a time

Content creator @lulu_sondiya shared her latest Temu haul, starting with sunglasses and scarves before moving on to her more exciting finds.

The video showed her unwrapping various items including phone covers, individual eyelashes, and hair nets, but it was her reaction to the wigs that stole the show.

Understanding Temu's presence in SA

As South African shoppers embrace international online retailers, Temu has gained popularity for its affordable prices.

However, recent reports indicate that South Africa plans to increase import taxes on international purchases, which might affect future shopping experiences.

Currently, deliveries typically take between 14-30 days to reach local customers.

Mzansi can't get enough of the energy

@kay_mshu exclaimed:

"I enjoyed watching this 😭😂😂"

@Ayanda praised:

"Background squad is supportive and hyping you."

@Simmy_Hlerh_KaManzini asked:

"Hi Sisi, it took how long, I want to risk."

@Nomcebo_Ndawo laughed:

"I loved watching this😂😂😂 Your reactions kill me."

@MTM_Hope_Giver_Foundation advised:

"If you are not happy with your order, you can return them and it's fast and they do refund you within seven days."

@Stembinkosi_Ngulube joked:

"Me and the voices in my head when we get an order😭😭"

@Fanelesibonge_Mvelo shared:

"I love how abashana are hyping you 😍😍😍😂🙌🏾 Love your family, can I please visit on Xmas day 😍😂"

