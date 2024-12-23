Buying a car is a huge milestone, and one Mzansi woman could not contain her joy when she got hers

Her spontaneous cartwheels at the dealership were captured in a video that made waves on TikTok

Netizens could not get enough of her carefree vibes and congratulated her in the comments section

A woman's energetic celebration for her new car warmed hearts. Image: @tsotso095

Source: TikTok

Getting a car is a big win, and this SA queen just took it to the next level with some serious gymnastics!

Her epic cartwheels at the dealership have everyone talking and celebrating her achievement.

SA woman excited about a car

In a TikTok clip, the woman’s excitement is off the charts with her new ride neatly wrapped with a red bow.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

No filters, no edits—just pure, unfiltered joy. Her young spirit and infectious energy turned a regular car purchase into an unforgettable moment.

Video makes waves on TikTok

The heartwarming footage on the TikTok page @tsotso095 hit 246,000 views in just two days.

Watch the video below:

SA people congratulate car owner

SA peeps are all heart over her viral video, with fans showering her with love and congrats in the comments.

See some comments below:

@umakhandakhanda said:

"Congratulations Dunudunu."

@NoxyMzotsho wrote:

"Yabona ke I love this! Because I feel like mna I will dance and kiss every employee at the delearship. 😭"

@Qhawe101 typed:

"🥰🥰🥰 The best celebration engake ngayibona."

@MorganMoh posted:

"Undiluted, uncompromised happiness right there. ❤️ Well done and congratulations. 🍾🍸"

@ThandoMpumelelo01 shared:

I'm going to do this after buying my first car.🤞🤞😭"

@LuvunoLandile commented:

"Congratulations babes! ❤️ May this kind of happiness locate me."

@Zamanelet wrote:

"Congrats! 🎉 Enjoy and have safe travels with new wheels. 😍"

@ShaiBlessing added:

"How I will celebrate when I get my new car as well. 🥰"

@Hlelo_lenhle posted:

"I'm craving leyo happiness mtaka God, even if it's for one day just to breathe."

Viral car videos that amazed Mzansi

Footage of a family praying over a new car moved thousands of Mzansi people on TikTok.

A South African woman who bought a new car at the age of 22 expressed her joy in a video.

Social media users pumped up a young woman after buying an old car as her first vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News