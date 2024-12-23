“Craving Leyo Happiness”: Woman Does Cartwheels to Celebrate New Car Purchase, Video Amazes SA
- Buying a car is a huge milestone, and one Mzansi woman could not contain her joy when she got hers
- Her spontaneous cartwheels at the dealership were captured in a video that made waves on TikTok
- Netizens could not get enough of her carefree vibes and congratulated her in the comments section
Getting a car is a big win, and this SA queen just took it to the next level with some serious gymnastics!
Her epic cartwheels at the dealership have everyone talking and celebrating her achievement.
SA woman excited about a car
In a TikTok clip, the woman’s excitement is off the charts with her new ride neatly wrapped with a red bow.
No filters, no edits—just pure, unfiltered joy. Her young spirit and infectious energy turned a regular car purchase into an unforgettable moment.
Video makes waves on TikTok
The heartwarming footage on the TikTok page @tsotso095 hit 246,000 views in just two days.
Watch the video below:
SA people congratulate car owner
SA peeps are all heart over her viral video, with fans showering her with love and congrats in the comments.
See some comments below:
@umakhandakhanda said:
"Congratulations Dunudunu."
@NoxyMzotsho wrote:
"Yabona ke I love this! Because I feel like mna I will dance and kiss every employee at the delearship. 😭"
@Qhawe101 typed:
"🥰🥰🥰 The best celebration engake ngayibona."
@MorganMoh posted:
"Undiluted, uncompromised happiness right there. ❤️ Well done and congratulations. 🍾🍸"
@ThandoMpumelelo01 shared:
I'm going to do this after buying my first car.🤞🤞😭"
@LuvunoLandile commented:
"Congratulations babes! ❤️ May this kind of happiness locate me."
@Zamanelet wrote:
"Congrats! 🎉 Enjoy and have safe travels with new wheels. 😍"
@ShaiBlessing added:
"How I will celebrate when I get my new car as well. 🥰"
@Hlelo_lenhle posted:
"I'm craving leyo happiness mtaka God, even if it's for one day just to breathe."
Viral car videos that amazed Mzansi
- Footage of a family praying over a new car moved thousands of Mzansi people on TikTok.
- A South African woman who bought a new car at the age of 22 expressed her joy in a video.
- Social media users pumped up a young woman after buying an old car as her first vehicle.
