Two petrol attendants took centre stage at Makhadzi’s electrifying one-woman show in Polokwane

A video capturing their dynamic dance performance quickly went viral on social media and wowed netizens

Their talent earned them heaps of praise and fans applauded Makhadzi for sharing the spotlight with them

Makhadzi invited popular petrol attendants to perform at her show. Image: @makhadzi_sa/Instagram and @felixminister1632/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Makhadzi’s concert at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane was lit and had unexpected performances. One of those being petrol attendants!

2 Men's incredible talent captured

These everyday heroes turned the stage into their dance floor. During the show, they displayed their incredible skills and captivated the massive crowd.

Among the duo was Felix, the popular TikTokker known for his vibey moves recorded at a Shell garage. Their synchronised routine and high-energy performances added an unforgettable flair to the event.

Dance video circulates fast on TikTok

The video of the petrol attendants was posted on the TikTok page @lehlogonolo_tshivhi and clocked over 200k views.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are amazed by their ability to light up the stage. Reactions are flooding in with fans applauding Makhadzi for giving them the chance to shine.

See some comments below:

@tshepomalele said:

"General Felix and his intern. 🤣🤣🤣🇿🇦 Proud of you guys, anything is possible with the power of social media

@TreatsbyLebu posted:

"Makhazi is a definition of 'when I make it I'm bringing you with'.

@Kekana wrote:

"Their bosses must be proud. 😂😂"

@kgadis_M commented:

"Promotion ya Shell garage on another level. 🔥🔥🔥"

@wencislaus stated:

"Shell garage needs to promote him, he is advertising on a higher stage now."

@kganetsomakgato typed

"Eeh shell must pay that guy, it's make amazing for them. 😝😏"

@khadziYAvhutalu mentioned:

"That's why I love Makhadzi! ❤️ She knows what the fans want. ❤️"

@Redith.Mabesele added:

"The only person whose allowed to groove with uniform."

