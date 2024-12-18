“Naughty Ones Are Known Fast”: Gogo Fumbles Voice Recognition Challenge With Grandkids in Video
- A video of one gogo’s voice recognition skills in a TikTok challenge gained traction on social media
- The grandmother tried her best to identify her grandkid's voices, but some names were tough to guess
- The footage left Mzansi people swooning, with many sharing giving reasons for why she fumbled
Family bonding clips are always hit online! A gogo joined her grandkids for a TikTok voice challenge and gave it her best shot.
Grandmother put to the test
The video shows the kids standing behind her, saying a few words. She had to guess who the voices belonged to. Gogo got a few voices correctly but struggled with others. Her expressions while thinking were priceless.
Wholesome video spreads on TikTok
The clip posted on the TikTok page @goodgalmne got over 164,000 views in a day. It's easy to see why people were drawn to the wholesome clip.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users couldn’t get enough of her effort. Some joked about how she easily recognised the naughty ones and praised the heartwarming family moment.
See a few reactions below:
@user20047305888790 said:
"Plot twist, she knows y'all she just forgot names. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"
@mimangiebeauty commented:
"I'm sure granny was just forgetting the names, not the voices."
@OtengNdlondlolozi highlighted:
"🥰 The naughty ones are known fast. 😂"
@nella22 mentioned:
"I think gogo remembers the names of the naughty ones. 😂😂"
@lihle typed:
"This is the cutest video ever OMG. 🥹"
@AdolphMokone wrote:
"She's got many granddaughters with similar voice pitches no wonder she got confused."
@Liquid_Gas shared:
"The stress, I'm happy and crying, I wish I had one."
@pinkishflower asked:
"What was gogo's profession? Because that: 'Say that again'. 🤩"
