A video of one gogo’s voice recognition skills in a TikTok challenge gained traction on social media

The grandmother tried her best to identify her grandkid's voices, but some names were tough to guess

The footage left Mzansi people swooning, with many sharing giving reasons for why she fumbled

A grandmother participated in the viral TikTok challenge. Image: @goodgalmne

Source: TikTok

Family bonding clips are always hit online! A gogo joined her grandkids for a TikTok voice challenge and gave it her best shot.

Grandmother put to the test

The video shows the kids standing behind her, saying a few words. She had to guess who the voices belonged to. Gogo got a few voices correctly but struggled with others. Her expressions while thinking were priceless.

Wholesome video spreads on TikTok

The clip posted on the TikTok page @goodgalmne got over 164,000 views in a day. It's easy to see why people were drawn to the wholesome clip.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users couldn’t get enough of her effort. Some joked about how she easily recognised the naughty ones and praised the heartwarming family moment.

See a few reactions below:

@user20047305888790 said:

"Plot twist, she knows y'all she just forgot names. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@mimangiebeauty commented:

"I'm sure granny was just forgetting the names, not the voices."

@OtengNdlondlolozi highlighted:

"🥰 The naughty ones are known fast. 😂"

@nella22 mentioned:

"I think gogo remembers the names of the naughty ones. 😂😂"

@lihle typed:

"This is the cutest video ever OMG. 🥹"

@AdolphMokone wrote:

"She's got many granddaughters with similar voice pitches no wonder she got confused."

@Liquid_Gas shared:

"The stress, I'm happy and crying, I wish I had one."

@pinkishflower asked:

"What was gogo's profession? Because that: 'Say that again'. 🤩"

More granny stories that stole Mzansi's heart

