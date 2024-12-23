A Mzansi woman shared her latest Temu find on social media and she was thoroughly impressed

She recently bought a modern kitchen sink from the popular online retailer and posted an unboxing video

SA TikTok users are amazed by the purchase and went to the comments section to beg for visuals

A woman shared an unboxing video of her new kitchen sink. Image: @zinhlethionah6

Source: TikTok

Temu has done it again, Mzansi! A South African woman’s unboxing video of her brand-new kitchen sink from the Chinese online retailer has taken TikTok by storm.

SA woman raves about online purchase

In the clip, the lady is all smiles as she reveals the sleek sink with two bowls. She praised Temu for exceeding her expectations.

She mentioned how the store proved her wrong, likely referring to any doubts about quality or delivery. We all know buying things online from international companies can be a risk sometimes.

Unboxing video gets Mzansi's attention

The footage on the TikTok page @zinhlethionah6 got thousands of views and sparked chatter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are eager to see the final transformation! Many flooded the comments expressing their admiration and asking to see the sink fully installed in her kitchen.

See some reactions below:

@kofza1977 asked:

"Thanks for the plug, how much was tax?"

@katli_moeti mentioned:

"This is the second review I see from Temu, nkare I will also risk. ❤️❤️"

@GillianManzini commented:

"Doesn’t look bad but these type of sinks are not durable, a stainless steel sink would have been better."

@modiehi16 typed:

"Wow, it's so nice. 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@Maps wrote:

"I want it so bad! ❤️ Please show us when installed."

@zack18297 posted:

"You need a lime stone counter for that one."

@NevilleMakaula added:

"Can I see after it's installed.

