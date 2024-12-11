A young content creator on TikTok shared what she ordered online compared to what she claimed she received

The woman said she bought a fridge from Temu and took advantage of Black Friday specials

However, she showed something different, which social media users noted was from another TikTok video

A woman claimed to have bought a fridge online but got something completely different. Images: @tetuan4life2

When it comes to online shopping, failing to read the product description carefully can turn the experience into a hit-or-miss adventure. One woman learned this the hard way when she claimed to have purchased a fridge from an online store.

Online order gone wrong

TikTok content creator @tetuan4life2 shared with app users that her fridge supposedly stopped working, and she ordered a new one from Temu, taking advantage of Black Friday specials.

Unfortunately, what she ordered wasn't what she got.

Instead, the woman claimed to have received a tiny fridge that could easily fit in someone's hand.

Watch the video below:

Internet laughs at Temu purchase

A few members of the online community took to the woman's comment section to express laughter and note they'd seen a part of the video on their For You Pages before.

This is not the first time people have joked about getting botched orders from Temu. One South African woman claimed to have ordered Crocs from the online store but received tiny clogs instead.

@cecielepearce, who found the clip comical, wrote:

"Please, please. For the love of Mary and Joseph, say it's a joke."

Seeing what came out of the tiny kitchen appliance, @blankizz1289 laughed and asked:

"Was that rice coming out of it?"

@kaashifasilvano, who added hope to the comments, jokingly said:

"At least it works."

Noticing the reveal of the fridge belonged to another TikTok creator's video, @.crystald3w asked:

"So your hand changed its gender?"

@penland_twin told the online community:

"I’ve seen the same video made by others. Same fridge and all."

@sx.fiaa_ said to the woman, who admitted she copied the clip:

"Try tagging the person whose video you stole."

3 other stories of failed online purchases

After ordering a large premium carpet from Takealot, a woman thought she received a doggy blanket instead.

A man's Small Street buy turned into a hilarious fail after he didn't get the shoes he wanted.

A young woman found a live scorpion in her Shein parcel. The internet shared their fears of finding something similar in their packages.

