“Halloween Costume Cancelled”: Young Woman Finds Live Scorpion in Shein Package

A young woman shared a viral video on TikTok stating that she found a live scorpion in her Shein parcel

According to reports, Shein contacted the woman and shared a statement about the incident

Social media users rushed to the comment section to share their fears of finding something similar in their packages

A woman found a live scorpion in her Shein parcel. Images: Peter Finch / Getty Images, @sofiaalonss / TikTok

People eagerly anticipate the arrival of their online orders, excited to unwrap their latest finds. But for one young woman, that excitement turned into shock when she discovered a live scorpion lurking in her Shein parcel.

Scorpion in Shein package

TikTok user Sofia Alonso-Mossinger uploaded a video on her account (@sofiaalonss) showing app users the unexpected addition to her pair of boots from Shein.

The short clip showed a small scorpion moving about in the sealed parcel she received from the international online marketplace.

She wrote in her video:

"Halloween costume cancelled."

According to BBC, the 18-year-old thought it was a toy until she saw it move and received help from her flatmates, who advised her not to kill the venomous animal.

One of Sofia's flatmates shared that they contacted reptile experts to collect the scorpion. The experts believe the creature to be an Olivierus martensii or Chinese scorpion.

The British publication also stated that Shein contacted Sofia to resolve the issue. The retail company said in a statement:

"After receiving the feedback, we immediately conducted an internal investigation. Our teams on the ground checked the shipment packing process, carried out an inspection of the goods in our warehouse and confirmed all the standard operating processes have been adhered to."

Users react to scorpion in Shein parcel

Tens of thousands of social media users flooded the comment section with their thoughts about the Shein package, which unexpectedly included something extra.

@sydney.chojnacki said to the online community:

"This is the second video I’ve seen about someone finding a scorpion in their Shein package."

@iture_q shared with the public:

"I always unpack my Shein parcel very chaotically. I will never be so careless again because I am afraid."

A nervous @2pretty4thiswrld_ wrote:

"I'm seeing this video an hour after I ordered my Halloween costume from there."

@wh0ismi.a added in the comment section:

"I have three different shipments on the way for Halloween. I will die if there is anything in my package."

@graciemaen4 said to app users:

"I opened my package outside, far away from my body, after seeing all these videos. I was terrified."

