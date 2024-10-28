A local woman shared a video on TikTok showing people what she saw in someone's garden

The homeowner had a turnstile installed in front of their home, which is typically found at public institutions

Many social media users headed to the comment section to joke about what they saw on their screens

A woman saw a turnstile in someone's front garden. Images: @tebogommaqobymahl / TikTok, aire images / Getty Images

Embracing creative solutions can make tackling life's challenges effective and fun, but it can also add a touch of humour to life's ups and downs.

In one such unexpected moment, a woman was taken aback when she noticed a turnstile installed at someone's home entrance, a sight that immediately had people bursting with laughter.

An unusual entrance

TikTok user Tebogo Mahlangu uploaded a short clip on her account (@tebogommaqobymahl) showing app users what she saw in someone's yard.

Instead of a gate or wall to secure the property, the woman saw a turnstile in the front yard, which is generally found at universities or other buildings.

Watch the video below:

Turnstile has Mzansi laughing

Thousands of members of the online community found the clip of the turnstile comical and headed to the comment section to crack jokes about the unusual placement of the object.

The video puzzled @elisapheladi, who laughed and wrote:

"We want the receipts. Where did you buy it?"

@lutendo98 wondered in the comments:

"Do I need a student card to enter?"

@naentin19 said with a laugh:

"Parents. No way a young person did that."

@nzwakikagqoboka told the online community:

"You only enter based on appointment or invitation. Blessed household indeed."

@lesedikoena joked in the comment section:

"Bringing university home."

@nelo_fire told the public with a laugh:

"I will install this turnstile as my gate when I am retired."

@gomo.modisee humorously said to app users:

"Imagine saying, 'We have a turnstile at home.' That’s the biggest flex ever."

