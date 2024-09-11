One thing about people from Ekasi is that they will always find ways to make no matter what

A woman driving in Soshanguve's Jukulyn township was asked to pay R5 to pass what she called a toll gate to get to where she was going.

Social media users were left amused by the video, while others wondered why the woman paid the money

A lady was asked to par R5 to pass by a street in the township. Image @user20351699292637

A woman had to pay a few rands to pass a road in lock Y at Jukulyn, a small rural part of Soshanguve.

The hun shared the video detailing this on her TikTok under her user handle @user20351699292637, shocking the online community in a post that attracted almost 600K views, 36K likes and over 2K comments.

The man meets them at the boom gate

In the video, the woman sits in the car, narrating that they will pay R5 as they approach a little station with a red and white boom gate.

After getting to the gate, the man warmly welcomed them as the car driver handed him the money. He then opened the gate and wished them well.

Social media users are divided over the toll gate

Some social media users found the video amusing, while others were unsettled as they thought that it was not fair to drivers.

User @veliarnoldxulu did not find the video amusing at all:

"Why nihleka this is not funny? …. This is like extortion."

User @vwcarsalesvolkswagenlifa explained:

"Once went there that side of Jukulyn, that toll. Every time you pass you pay. Those who stay there permanently are allowed to pay weekly.£

User @ausi_mongi2 added humour, commenting:

"Soshanguve ke country 😅😅😅😅."

User @revbetswe detailed:

"They pay because the property owner made it a shortcut to connect to the other side, by sacrificing some of their land, hence the Toll Gate. (You can see the fence )😂😂😂😂."

