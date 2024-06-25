A lady had a scary encounter with a python, and the clip went viral online, leaving people in shock

The TikTok footage generated over 2.8 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users could not believe their eyes as they flocked to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One woman was petrified by a python, which she stumbled upon in her yard. The video of the shocking encounter went viral on TikTok.

A lady had a terrifying run-in with a python in a TikTok video. Image: Mark Kostich/ Getty Images and Overtime/TikTok

Source: UGC

Woman's scary encounter with python goes viral

The footage shared by @overtime on the video platform shows a woman in her yard signalling her cat to move into the house as a python lies right behind the kitten.

The domestic animal caught the drift and ran into the house, but as it was running, the python got hold of him and bit the cat, who ran into the house screaming. The lady ran after the cat in fear but could not do anything.

At the end of the clip, the snake can be seen lying right in front of the door while the lady stands outside in panic. The clip captured the attention of netizens, gearing over 2.8 million views within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react with mixed feelings

Many people felt bad for the woman, with many being concerned about the cat, while others simply cracked jokes in the comments, saying:

Melanie 1980 asked:

"Was kitty ok after that attack?"

User added:

Dude, I'm terrified of snakes, but if one touched my cat, I'm getting over that fear REAL QUICK."

Kerry was amused:

"Why is the cat screaming like a small girl."

Lesha cracked a joke, saying:

"Why I thought that was a child screaming."

Amber expressed:

"If I python had my cat, I’d be fighting a python that day."

Viral video of venomous snake found in little girl’s bed stuns netizens

Briefly News previously reported that a deadly snake was found in a little girl's bed in Australia, and a video of its removal has gone viral on social media.

The footage shared by @cbsnews on the video platform shows a man in a girl's room trying to remove a venomous snake that had curled up in a child’s bed.

Source: Briefly News