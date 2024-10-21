A girl shared images of the matric dance dress she ordered from Shein compared to what she received

The dress seemed to be what she saw online, having sparkles on top and a thigh-high slit

Social media users in the comment section loved how beautiful and affordable the garment was

A girl bought her matric dance dress from Shein. Images: @samumeshelgmail.com

Attendees of matric dances often go all out with their attire, sometimes spending more than they initially planned to make a statement. However, one girl proudly showed off the dress she bought from Shein, which was surprisingly affordable.

A Shein showstopper

TikTok user @samumeshelgmail.com uploaded photos of the dress she had her eyes set on from the international online store. The black, off-shoulder, sweetheart, bodycon, mermaid dress's sparkles dazzled with a thigh-high slit, giving it an elegant touch.

The matric dance guest showed that what she ordered from Shein was indeed what she received, and it only cost her R837.

Seeming like a happy customer, @samumeshelgmail.com wrote in her post's caption:

"Shein did well."

Take a look at the pictures below:

A girl was happy with the matric dance dress she bought from Shein. Images: @samumeshelgmail.com

Mzansi loves girl's Shein matric dance dress

Compliments and curiosity flooded the comment section after the young lady showed people on the internet the dress she bought from Shein.

@wendyshighfashioncloset told the high schooler:

"Shein is the girl, sana. You look beautiful, sis."

@cocoamontash said to the online community:

"The higher the price, the greater the quality."

@ndindiramulumo1 complimented the girl, writing:

"It looks more beautiful on you. You ate."

@marvey.13 shared their opinion in the comments:

"It's way better than some R50k dresses people wear for matric dances."

@lerato2193 said to the girl:

"You look stunning and saved so much money."

@queenladie23 shared their opinion about the online marketplace with app users:

"One thing about Shein is that you get what you paid for."

Source: Briefly News