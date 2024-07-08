“Speechless”: Woman Laughs at What She Bought at Shein vs How It Looked on Her

A woman showed internet users the dresses she bought at Shein and how the garments looked when she fitted them

The woman laughed in her caption when she compared the outfits she bought, sharing that she was speechless

People in the comment section also shared a giggle or two, saying that they had hope for one of the items

A woman found herself speechless after she showed what she bought at Shein vs how the items fit her. Images: @nonhlexulu2

If there is one thing we have learned as online shoppers, it is that what we see is not always what we get.

A woman could only laugh when she showed off what she ordered from Shein compared to how the garments looked on her.

Nonhle Xulu took to her TikTok account (@nonhlexulu2) and shared a video of the comparisons. The models shown on the online marketplace all boasted curvaceous figures. When Nonhle, a curvy girl herself, tried on the clothes meant for plus-sized women, the fit did not match that of the models.

In her caption, the woman left a bunch of laughing emojis and wrote:

"Oh, speechless."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's Shein order

Nonhle's TikTok post caught the attention of many people, who also shared a few laughs in the comment section.

@anesu33, who had hope for one of the garments, shared:

"Not me thinking the orange dress would do better."

@ntswaki17 found the clip hilarious and wrote:

"Sorry, dear. Thanks for making me laugh after crying so hard today."

@melissazulu7 complimented Nonhle, saying:

"You have a great fashion sense."

@shazyshaz37 said to Nonhle:

"Remember, when you buy, you are only buying the clothes, not the shape."

@nqo_na shared their tips and tricks when purchasing items online:

"One thing I have mastered buying online is looking for reviews and people with my body type, especially if something is out of my usual style. Another thing is to buy a body shaper, sisi. The fabrics are too light."

Daughter in tears after mom orders Shein's hilariously unflattering dresses

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a South African woman on TikTok who shared a funny video showing dresses her mom bought her online from Shein.

The first dress looked promising, but the rest were too big and didn't suit her. The video went viral, with South African viewers cracking jokes about the situation and some questioning the mom's choices.

