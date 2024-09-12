A babe flexed her summer dresses, which she purchased from the leading online store Shein

A lady plugged all the girlies with stunning summer dresses from the leading online store, Shein.

A lady wowed Mzansi with her dresses from Shein in a TikTok video. Image: @namolinah

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her summer dresses from Shein

One lady in South Africa who goes by the TikTok handle @namolinah revealed to her viewers that she purchased a few dresses from Shein. As she rocked each piece, she asked her followers which one they loved the most.

In the video, @namolinah showed off how the clothing on the model looked compared to her. She then unveiled a stunning orange dress that looked absolutely amazing on her body. @namolinah then dazzled in a purple dress, followed by a floral white dress. Lastly, she wore another gorgeous purple dress and boy, she slayed them well.

Take a look at the hun's beautiful summer dresses in the video below:

People gush over the lady's clothing

The online community was in awe of the hun's purchase, flocking to the comments to gush over the stunner's summer dresses.

NmX said:

"Beautiful dresses look good on you; I am struggling to choose the size since I have never bought anything online. Can u advise how to choose the correct size?"

Vivacious added:

"The orange."

Phumemthalane wrote:

"These dresses look very beautiful kuwena."

Boitumelo gushed over the hun's clothing, saying:

"Everything suits you perfectly."

Olga_m045 expressed:

"The last pink dress did not make sense until you wore it....beautiful on you."

MaMgaga commented:

"They're all beautiful."

