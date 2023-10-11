A TikTok post showed what one young lady wanted as a dress and the harsh reality of what she got

Netizens thought it was hilarious to see how the young woman was misled into buying the worst dress

The viral video of what she wanted compared to what arrived as her order had many people laughing

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A video on TikTok shows a young woman’s bad luck. Online users could resist joking after seeing the lady’s bad luck before her matric dance.

TikTok video shows a SHEIN order that looked different from what she wanted, and many had jokes. Image: TikTok/@tasmerdesigns/ Getty Images/urbazon

Source: TikTok

The video got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from amused netizens. Many shared their thoughts about SHEIN.

SHEIN dress fails to impress

@tasmerdesigns posted a video of one of their clients who wanted a lace dress for their matric dance. They got something similar from SHEIN, but it did not look like the picture when it arrived.

Watch the clip below:

SHEIN dress has online users in a frenzy

The dress from SHEIN was a viral hit, Many people shared their thoughts on the difference between dresses.

NOKWAZI Sagittarius said:

"If you walk fast, no one will notice."

ofc~aviel~ commented:

"I mean, at least it sparkles."

tik talker joked:

"They took you straight to parliament."

mbalzzz wrote:

"It's giving Ncandweni vibes!"

Lumi's Mom added:

"I’d cry 7 days and 7 nights."

Poopie laughed:

"All you need is some kitten heels, and you ‘First Lady on Easter Sunday’ ready."

What people ordered vs what they got

Online users are usually fascinated when they see people with failed orders. One man went viral after being shocked by his restaurant order.

SHEIN shopper's honest review of jackets sparks discussion about quality

Briefly News previously reported one TikTokker shopped online at SHEIN and warned people about what they should avoid getting. The lady's video was a hit as she had the receipts to back up her dissatisfaction.

The video about poor-quality clothing received more than 9 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who discussed her shopping advice.

@lesegoqothwane made a video of items that look good on the website. In the video, she showed various pictures of jackets that did not match the product in real life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News