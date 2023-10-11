A woman made people laugh as she shared her bad experience after trying to relax her coily 4c hair

The lady who is an accountant told people that she wanted to relax her strands, but it ended badly even after using a product meant to rejuvenate hair

Online users were amused after seeing the evidence of how bad her hair looked following the hair treatment

A woman on TikTok fascinated people by sharing her hair horror story. Online users had chills after hearing how the woman lost her hair.

A TikTok video shows a woman showing the damage she got from a relaxer. Image: @ndivhuworambau

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's hair adventure received over 100,000 likes and nearly a million views. Many people could not help but laugh at the woman's story.

Woman forced to cut hair in TikTok video

A TikTokker @ndivhuworambau posted that she tried to relax, which caused her hair to fall out. In the video, she said that the relaxer was meant to be a restorer, but it did the opposite.

South Africans laugh at hair TikTok video

TikTok users could not stop cracking up over the lady's story. Many people had jokes about how the husband was eager to get her bald.

phiwejiyane said:

"At least it took you a few weeks before you lost your hair…mine washed away as I washed off the relaxer. To this day, I hate relaxers."

ketso_Cutess wrote:

"It’s because of the gels when doing le phondo."

Champagne_Mami commented:

"I wasn't laughing until you asked why am I laughing."

Sindi Camane joked:

"Hello, the restorer failed to restore."

Legae Tshabalala admitted:

"Omg that once happened to me, so the problem is to restore, not how I thought they didn't wash off everything."

Nontsikelelo Felicia gushed:

"Lol mare o montle tlhe mogirl, I can't get enough of your beauty."

Hair treatments go bad in TikTok videos

People often have bad experiences. One woman relaxed and dyed her hair in one day, and it ended badly.

