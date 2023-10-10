One woman went on TikTok to share how she caught a little boy peeping under the curtain at a clothing store

She posted a TikTok video showing the toddler shamelessly starring at her while she was trying on clothes

The video had people on the platform in stitches and amused by the boy's nonchalant attitude when he was spotted

A toddler was recorded peeking through a fitting room curtain. Image: @ii.aint.barbie

Source: TikTok

A lady hopped on TikTok to spill the beans about a hilarious encounter she had at a clothing store.

While she was minding her business, trying on some outfits in a store's fitting room, she looked down and saw this tiny tot peeking under the curtain.

Peeping toddler shocks woman

She decided to record the little rascal in action and posted the video on her TikTok account @ii.aint.barbie_.

The kid showed no remorse when he was busted. He just kept on staring like it was the most normal thing in the world.

Video of curious toddler gains traction

The woman said she was so shocked when she realised someone was watching her undress, her soul almost lost her body.

The video blew up! It had most people on TikTok dying from laughter. It gathers more than 194,000 views in a single day.

Watch the video below:

Little boy's antics entertains Mzansi

Read some of the comments below:

@user1237219666775 said:

"Akaboshwe loyo. "

@nokwanda_snakho wrote:

"They start at a very young age."

@kamo_mokomane commented:

"The tapping of the floor?"

@matjutla24prudence shared:

"It happened to me while I was in Mr Price. The fotsek that came out of my mouth."

@hulisani_3.2l asked:

"So he saw everything?"

@ms_od1 added:

"I was at identity and the door wasn't completely closed, saw a boy aged around 7-9 peeping, I think he saw everything. Was so annoyed!"

@pholoba_elihle mentioned:

"He just wanted to make sure that you are safe."

@misst said:

"I think it's a game to all of them shem coz my daughter did it 1 time in the fitting room."

