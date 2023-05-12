A video posted on TikTok by a married couple having immature fun has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the woman peeping out the window before her hubby soon exposes her nosy behaviour

The post was a hit and peeps were amused by the woman's quick reaction to avoid being noticed by her neighbours

South African social media users shared a good laugh online after one married couple shared some light-hearted content.

A video posted by Aaron and Utri (@linkynobunga) on TikTok shows a voluptuous woman peeping out her window to see what's happening outside. Her husband soon approaches her from behind and takes a second to look at her before he quickly pulls the curtain open.

The woman instantly panics and jumps to the floor to prevent anyone outside from seeing her.

The funny video was captioned:

"When your husband is more immature than you."

Mzansi reacts to the husband exposing his wife spying on the neighbours

Seeing couples have fun together always spreads good feels online. They have a way of making marriage look fun.

Netizens couldn't help but laugh at the sneaky man's stunt and his wife's nosy behaviour.

Others were impressed by the wife's fast reflex when she dived for the floor. Check out some of the funny comments on the post:

user9380599581082 commented:

"Yoyeka ukuthanda indaba."

user3167391836625 said:

"It's the little jumpscare before going down that has me."

user3868056582937 wrote:

"The dive to the floor deserves an Oscar."

Khumalo Sandakahle replied:

"Zasha thanda indaba."

KayNosi commented:

"Ngithelelen u-poison ngife."

mbali vilakazi responded:

" The tears in my eyes."

user2515908136938 commented:

"Why don’t you want them to see you?

colleenmcpherson80 reacted:

"I'm guilty."

Nompumelelo wrote:

"Lendoda iyokubulalisa ngabantu."

